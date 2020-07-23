Sarah Trubnick, owner of The Barrel Room, poses for photos while interviewed at the restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Barrel Room, a San Francisco wine bar and restaurant, cautiously reopened this month, hoping to salvage as much of 2020 as possible. But as infections climb, Trubnick isn’t taking anything for granted. “We are prepared at any minute to close again,’’ she said. “It’s a very stressful situation.’’ (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)