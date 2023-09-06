FILE - A World Youth Day volunteer uses a small fan to cool off from the intense heat, as he waits ahead of the Pope Francis arrival at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon, Aug. 6, 2023. UN weather agency says Earth sweltered through the hottest summer ever as record heat in August capped a brutal, deadly three months in northern hemisphere. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)