Scott Frostman, the Sauk County Republican Party chairman, speaks with local volunteers during a campaign training session in Baraboo, Wis., on Aug. 31, 2020. Sauk County tipped narrowly for President Donald Trump in 2016, by only 109 votes. Republicans there and across Wisconsin and other battleground states, say continuing to campaign in-person, including knocking on doors, is expected by voters albeit with precautions in the age of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tom Beaumont)