FILE - This July 30, 2020, image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers has issued a new statewide mask order an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The Democrat Evers said in a video message Thursday that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask was the most basic way to do that. The mandate, saying masks are probably the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP, File)