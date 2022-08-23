In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, water flows through chanels in the lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in eastern China's Jiangxi Province, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. (Wan Xiang/Xinhua via AP)