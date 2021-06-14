FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)