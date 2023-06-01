Students at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics from left: Nikki Reed, William Onderdonk, Jeffrey Natter and Joshua Lindberg study an engine on a Cessna 310 aircraft in West Mifflin, Pa., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Students graduating from PIA have been awed by how much they're in demand. Recruiters are desperately seeking more aircraft mechanics for the airlines, airplane manufacturers, and repair shops that need them. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)