FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2020 file photo, Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Ill. In Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking. It is the same for other mid-sized cities. Last year, there were 18 homicides in Rockford, a city of about 170,000 people in northern Illinois. More than 30 have been killed so far this year, including three Saturday at a bowling alley. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)