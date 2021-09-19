King Willem-Alexander, second right, talks to survivors and relatives after officially unveiling a new monument in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, honoring the 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust. Designed by Polish-Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind, the memorial is made up of walls shaped to form four Hebrew letters spelling out a word that translates as "In Memory Of." The walls are built using bricks each of which is inscribed with the name of one of the 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II or who died on their way to the camps. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)