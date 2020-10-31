Archbishop Alexander Sample carries the Eucharist into downtown Portland, Ore., for an exorcism and rosary to bring peace and justice to the city on Oct. 17, 2020. In popular culture, exorcism often serves as a plot device in chilling films about demonic possession. Recently, two Roman Catholic archbishops showed a different face of exorcism. They performed the rite in well-attended outdoor ceremonies to drive out any evil spirits lingering after acrimonious protests. In Portland, Oregon, Archbishop Alexander Sample led a procession of more than 200 people to a city park, then conducted an exorcism rite. The event followed more than four months of racial-justice protests in Portland. (Ed Langlois/Catholic Sentinel via AP)