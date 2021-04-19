European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks as he attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, April 19, 2021. European Union foreign ministers on Monday assessed the bloc's strategy towards Russia in the wake of the military buildup on Ukraine's borders and amid the weakening health of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool via AP)