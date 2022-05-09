sheriff

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said that Vicky White disappeared while escorting inmate Casey Cole White, being held on capital murder charges, in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died due to her injuries, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County said.

She was hospitalized earlier on Monday with "very serious" self-inflicted gunshot wounds after being taken into custody following a chase in Indiana, Wedding reported.

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody following a chase in Indiana, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.

The fugitives were taken into custody after a US Marshals task force member drove a vehicle into the Cadillac that Vicky White was driving in Evansville, ending the pair's week and a half on the run, officials said.

Casey White was injured in the crash, and Vicky White later died at Deaconess Hospital. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office didn't release a cause of death, but police said Vicky White shot herself after U.S. Marshals stopped the Whites' car after a short case and suffered serious injuries.

Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder charges after he was convicted of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping her two roommates.

