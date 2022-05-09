Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died due to her injuries, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County said.
She was hospitalized earlier on Monday with "very serious" self-inflicted gunshot wounds after being taken into custody following a chase in Indiana, Wedding reported.
Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody following a chase in Indiana, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
The fugitives were taken into custody after a US Marshals task force member drove a vehicle into the Cadillac that Vicky White was driving in Evansville, ending the pair's week and a half on the run, officials said.
Casey White was injured in the crash, and Vicky White later died at Deaconess Hospital. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office didn't release a cause of death, but police said Vicky White shot herself after U.S. Marshals stopped the Whites' car after a short case and suffered serious injuries.
Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder charges after he was convicted of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping her two roommates.
