A member of an election commission pulls ballots out of a box preparing to count them at a polling station after the parliamentary elections in Nikolayevka in Bakhchysarai, Crimea, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition. (AP Photo)