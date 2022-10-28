FILE—A photojournalist takes pictures of the exhibits on "The Faces of Fentanyl" at DEA headquarters before a press event at DEA headquarters, Arlington, Va., in this file photo from Sept. 27, 2022. Heading into key elections, there have been assertions that the drug might be handed out like Halloween candy, something the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's head has said isn't true. And some candidates for elected office frame the crisis as mostly a border-control issue, though experts say the key to reining in the crisis is reducing demand for the drugs.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)