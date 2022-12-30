FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore talks with North Carolina Sen. Phil Berger, as they await the arrival of Gov. Roy Cooper for his State of the State address on April 26, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. The new year will place new hurdles in the path of North Carolina’s current and future governors before states of emergency can become long term. A state law taking effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, requires governors to gain formal support from other elected officials for their emergency declarations to last beyond 30 and 60 days. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)