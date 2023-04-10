FILE - Firefighters work after a building collapsed early Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Marseille, southern France. Authorities say two bodies were found overnight in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille. Rescuers are still searching for at least six people who are unaccounted-for. Marseille mayor Benoit Payan tweeted Monday, April 10, 2023 that “the pain and sorrow are great.” (AP Photo, File)