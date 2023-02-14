Bella Whitice talks with classmate Katherine McCormick as they try and outwit the "robot" that was creating writing assignments in Donnie Piercey's class at Stonewall Elementary in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.The robot was the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT which can generate everything from essays and haikus to term papers in a matter of seconds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)