FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday, July 8, 2022, that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a critical defeat to Democrats in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)