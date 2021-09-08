Workers install marble on the exterior of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, which is the only house of worship on ground zero, on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. Through an innovative process, interior lights are being designed to illuminate thin panels of marble mined from the same Pentelic vein in Greece that sourced the Parthenon, the ancient temple in Athens. The shrine will have a ceremonial lighting on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, while the interior is slated for completion next year. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)