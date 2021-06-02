FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal Reserve reports that the U.S. economy grew at a somewhat faster pace from early April to late May despite adverse effects from supply chain disruptions. The Fed’s latest survey of economic conditions around the nation released Wednesday, June 2 2021, said that several Fed districts reported positive effects on the economy from increased vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)