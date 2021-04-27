FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, National Guard soldiers stand their posts around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington. Partisan tensions have only gotten worse on Capitol Hill since Pelosi’s defiant act last year, days before the Senate acquitted Trump in his first impeachment trial. Since then, the Capitol has been through the Jan. 6 insurrection, another House impeachment and another Senate acquittal. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)