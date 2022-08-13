A crater from a Russian rocket attack Friday night is seen next to damaged homes in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The strike killed three people and wounded 13, according to the mayor. The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city, one of the two main Ukrainian-held ones in Donetsk province, the focus of an ongoing Russian offensive to capture eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. (AP Photo/David Goldman)