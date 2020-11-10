FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012, file photo, pieces of stag horn coral are shown growing in Nova Southeastern University's offshore coral reef nursery in about 22-feet of water, near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A first of its kind assessment of the United States' coral reefs is again sounding the alarm over the continued decline of these sensitive underwater ecosystems, which scientists deem essential to the health of the world's oceans amid persistent threats from human activity and climate change. The report was released Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Maryland. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)