FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court. The prestigious University of California system has reached a proposed $73 million settlement with seven women who accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse. As part of the class-action lawsuit, more than 6,600 patients of Dr. James Heaps could receive part of the settlement — even if they have not formally accused the former University of California, Los Angeles, gynecologist of abuse. A federal judge must approve the proposed agreement filed Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)