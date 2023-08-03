In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023. As thousands of Marines backed by the United States' top fighter jet, warships and other aircraft slowly building up in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, four American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso/U.S. Navy, via AP)