FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022. Beshear’s veto of a bill aimed at transgender health care has put Kentucky in the middle of a national fight. But the consequences are more immediate in Kentucky. Its election this year offers an early test on the state-by-state assault on gender-affirming care for minors. The veto issued Friday set off competing messages likely to be repeated until the November election. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)