FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday, July 12 with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File)