The family of a 19-years old girl who was victim of a suicide bomber mourns, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A Taliban spokesman says a suicide bomber has killed several people and wounded others at an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. The bomber hit while hundreds of teenage students inside were taking practice entrance exams for university, a witness says. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)