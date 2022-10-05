Serhiy Shvets, an employee at Europe's largest Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, talks to the Associated Press in his apartment in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Shvets is among workers from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant recounting their fears of being abducted and tortured or killed by Russian forces occupying the facility and the city of Enerhodar. (AP Photo/Hanna Arhirova)