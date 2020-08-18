Samantha Garvin, a personal trainer, right, makes her "Make a difference Monday," a personal project delivering bagged lunches and cold bottled water to homeless people camping at Echo Park in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A heatwave brought triple-digit temperatures and raised wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread, a significant concern in a state with more than 621,000 confirmed cases. Public health officers urged people to follow masks and social distancing orders if they head outdoors. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)