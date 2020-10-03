FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, the Rev. Steven Paulikas, right, and curate Spencer Cantrell deliver an Evening Prayer service over Facebook Live in the Brooklyn borough of New York, amid the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Pastors across the country say they and their congregations have responded with creativity and resiliency — and invigorated community spirit — even as the outbreak forced widespread cancellations of in-person services. (AP Photo/Emily Leshner)