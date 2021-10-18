Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs, has died at age 84.
Despite being fully vaccinated, Powell died Monday at Walter Reed National Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19, according to his family.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said.
Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush’s administration and the first Black national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan’s administration.
As President George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence at the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War.
