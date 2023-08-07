This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)