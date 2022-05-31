FILE - Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. In an advisory sent to state election officials, and obtained by The Associated Press in advance of its expected release on Friday, June 3, 2022, the nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says that electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, or CISA, said there is no evidence the flaws in the Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment have been exploited to alter election results. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)