Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPower, a company developing and building small nuclear reactors, displays a fuel assembly model, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Everett, Wash. The 5-foot model is about one-third actual length and would be vertical when in use, rather than horizontal. By cooling the reactor with liquid sodium, a metal that solidifies at well above room temperature, TerraPower says its relatively small, 345-megawatt plant will be safe and less expensive than conventional, water-cooled nuclear plants. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)