A person is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Federal health regulators on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 delayed next week's public meeting to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying they want to see more data. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)