FILE - In this April 14, 2020, file photo FDNY firefighters gather to applaud medical workers as attending physician Mollie Williams, left, wears personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York. Essential workers are lauded for their service and hailed as everyday heroes. But in most states nurses, first responders and frontline workers who get COVID-19 on the job have no guarantee they'll qualify for workers' comp to cover lost wages and medical care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)