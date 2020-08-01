FILE - In this Friday, July 31, 2020, file photo, fan cutouts sit in seats behind home plate at Miller Park after it was announced that the baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cardinals in Milwaukee, was postponed after two Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus. One more player and three staff members with the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of their game on Saturday against the Brewers, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)