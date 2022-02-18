FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. A federal judge on Feb. 18, 2022, rejected efforts by the former president to toss out lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers, saying in his ruling that the former president's words "plausibly" may have led to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)