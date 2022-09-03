FILE - Members of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, from left, Richard Houskamp, Anthony Daunt and Mary Ellen Gurewitz listen to attorneys Olivia Flower and Steve Liedel during a hearing, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Lansing, Mich. Republican-dominated courts and legislatures have been pushing back against citizen-led ballot initiatives to keep them off the ballot, in what critics say is a partisan attack on direct democracy. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)