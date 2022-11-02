FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what's expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate. The Fed's hikes have already led to much costlier borrowing rates, ranging from mortgages to auto and business loans. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)