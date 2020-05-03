Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi speaks during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania. Amnesty International says that journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime over the past four years, as authorities clamp down on media outlets and muzzle dissent. The London-based rights group said in a report Sunday that as the number of coronavirus infections in Egypt continues to rise, the government is strengthening information controls, instead of upholding transparency during the health crisis. (AP)