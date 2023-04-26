This photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik Zachary Kwak, Joseph Koenig who are facing a first-degree murder charge. Authorities say the three teenagers are facing the first-degree murder charges stemming from the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield while she was driving. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via AP)