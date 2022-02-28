This photo provided by Ava Shearer shows her scuba diving at Australia's Great Barrier Reef in 2020. With the Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 release of a United Nations climate report that paints a dire picture of the Great Barrier Reef’s future, the 17-year-old marine science student and snorkeling guide wonders what will be left of the imperiled ecosystem by the time she finishes her degree at Australia’s James Cook University. (Courtesy Ava Shearer via AP)