The Codex Sassoon 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible is on display at the Tel Aviv's ANU Museum of the Jewish People for a week-long exhibition of the manuscript, part of a whirlwind worldwide tour of the artifact in the United Kingdom, Israel and the United States before its expected sale, Israel, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. One of the oldest surviving biblical manuscripts is up for sale — for a cool $30 million. The Codex Sassoon is a nearly complete 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible. Sotheby's is putting it up for auction in New York in May for an estimated price of $30 million to $50 million. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)