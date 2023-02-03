Oregon State Police, Capt. Kyle Kennedy, right, speaks to reporters during a news conference at Grants Pass police headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Grants Pass, Ore. Kennedy, and Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman, left, recounted the series of events in recent days that led to an armed standoff with a suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon who died after shooting himself, authorities said. Police now believe he also murdered two people in Sunny Valley, Ore. (Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier via AP)