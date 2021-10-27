FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, an oil pump works at sunset, in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain. The global energy transition is perhaps nowhere more perplexing than in the Arabian Peninsula. The political stability of the six Gulf states -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman -- is rooted in profits from fossil fuels. They are privately and publicly advocating for carbon capture technologies rather than a rapid phasing out of burning fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)