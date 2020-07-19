Kayleigh Bergh, of Haverhill, Mass., poses at city hall, Thursday, July 16, 2020, across the street from the polling station where she will be working on Election Day, in Haverhill. State and local election officials across the country are trying to recruit younger workers to staff polling places on Election Day in November. The effort is driven by concern that many traditional poll workers will be too worried about catching the coronavirus to show up. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)