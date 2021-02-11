FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Instagram has banned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for repeatedly sharing misinformation about vaccine safety and COVID-19, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, is a leading source of debunked claims about the safety of vaccines and has amassed a huge following on social media. Kennedy remains on Instagram's owner, Facebook, despite that platform's moves to restrict vaccine misinformation. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)