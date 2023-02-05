FILE - Mark Splonskowski assembles electronic poll book kits that voters will uses to sign in at polling locations at the Albany County Board of Elections building, Oct. 14, 2020, in Albany, N.Y. Attempts to develop the first-ever national standards for electronic voter rolls, the source of problems and hacking concerns in previous elections, may not be ready or available for wide use in time for the 2024 presidential election, concerning election experts. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)